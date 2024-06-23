Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'

Robert Pattinson is loving the dad life.

The Twilight star, who welcomed his first child with partner Suki Waterhouse recently, talked about the joys of fatherhood and how he just can’t get enough of his little girl.

In April, the hitmaker shared a sweet snap of their daughter via Instagram and penned, “Welcome to the world angel.”

Now, a reporter on Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France asked Robert about his baby, to which he replied, “Having a child makes you feel very old and very young.”

He went on to share that he is in the city for just one day and then he has to rush back home to be with his daughter.

“She’s so cute. And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already,’” Robert shared.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that Robert is in awe of Suki as he has “seen a whole other side of her since becoming a mother.”

“He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural,” they had shared last month.