 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child in April 2024

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'

Robert Pattinson is loving the dad life.

The Twilight star, who welcomed his first child with partner Suki Waterhouse recently, talked about the joys of fatherhood and how he just can’t get enough of his little girl.

In April, the hitmaker shared a sweet snap of their daughter via Instagram and penned, “Welcome to the world angel.”

Now, a reporter on Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France asked Robert about his baby, to which he replied, “Having a child makes you feel very old and very young.”

He went on to share that he is in the city for just one day and then he has to rush back home to be with his daughter.

“She’s so cute. And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already,’” Robert shared.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that Robert is in awe of Suki as he has “seen a whole other side of her since becoming a mother.”

“He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural,” they had shared last month.

Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'
Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'
Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir
Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir
Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track
Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers
Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report
Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report
Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise
Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise