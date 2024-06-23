 
Geo News

Scott Disick admits feeling like a 'laughingstock' over drastic weight loss

Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick faced criticism for extreme weight loss on 'The Kardashians'

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Scott Disick admits feeling like a 'laughingstock' over drastic weight loss

Scott Disick, who shares his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, opened up about his weight loss struggles.

According to OK Magazine report, sources revealed that Disick admitted drastic changes in body have led to public scrutiny.

"Privately, he admits that his extreme weight loss has made him a laughingstock," the source revealed.

Following the recent episode of The Kardashians, Disick has faced criticism for shedding significant weight as during the episode, both Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner expressed concern over his appearance, urging him to stop losing weight.

Following a serious car accident in 2022, which initially caused Disick to gain weight, he resorted to using medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro to manage his weight, which fans even noticed these medications in his fridge during an episode of the show.

Despite rumours, insiders have clarified that Disick is not dealing with serious health issues or using hardcore drugs.

The source shared, "He is not ill and isn't doing hardcore drugs. Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain," adding, "this time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn't stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up."

