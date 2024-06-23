 
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's selfie with Taylor Swift

Prince William posted the selfie and said, “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening”

June 23, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts after Prince William shared a sweet selfie with US singer Taylor Swift.

The future king ended his birthday celebrations by taking his two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Taylor Swift concert in London on Friday night.

They joined thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium during the first night of the Eras Tour stop in London.

Later, the Shake it Off singer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a selfie with Prince William, George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William also posted the selfie and said, “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!”

Fans and friends have reacted to the photo by pressing the heart button and dropping sweet comments.

Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, also reacted to the photo saying, “Great pic” followed by clapping hands emoticons.


