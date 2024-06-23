 
Thomas Markle hopes for reconciliation with daughter Meghan, wants to see Archie, Lilibet

Thomas Markle also revealed that he is worried he could die without ever meeting Archie and Lilibet

June 23, 2024

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has pleaded with his daughter to let him meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Thomas has not seen Archie and Lilibet because of the rift with Meghan. The father-daughter duo has not spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry.

He has also begged Meghan to end their feud in time for his 80th birthday.

Thomas Markle will celebrate his 80th birthday on July 18.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 79-year-old said: "I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."

Thomas went on to say he also does not expect to hear from son-in-law Prince Harry.

"I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that", he claimed.

Emotional Thomas Markle also revealed he is worried he could die without ever meeting his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

However, he expressed his hope for a reconciliation with daughter Meghan.

