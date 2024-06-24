Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning to stick together for the long run despite the latter's gun trial.

The rapper was accused of firing a gun at a former friend and collaborator Terell Ephron on a Hollywood street in 2021.

In November 2023, a Los Angeles judge ruled that there was enough evidence for Rocky to stand trial on the said charges.

Speaking of how this has taken a toll on him and his partner Rihanna, a source told Life&Style, “Rocky’s lawyers have pushed this case off as long as they can, but there’s no way to avoid a trial and he’s facing the very real prospect of jail time. As confident as he may be, it weighs very heavy on their minds and makes life very difficult for them.”

The insider further disclosed that despite the tension, the couple is still head over heels for each other and are trying for baby no.3.

“Rihanna is not letting the fear of Rocky getting locked up stop her from trying for a baby. If anything, she wants to make it happen even more because God forbid he does do time, at least she’ll have the baby,” they continued.

“Rihanna is never one to let anyone see her sweat, but her close friends know she’s terrified that the worst could happen,” the source shared.

Insisting on how loyal she is, the tipster said that in case things go south for Rocky, Rihanna will still stand by him no matter what.

“She has his back and insists he’s innocent and that she’ll do whatever she needs to help him, even if that means showing up in court and testifying,” the insider concluded.