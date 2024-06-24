Prince William 'too busy' to deal with Prince Harry drama

Prince William has too much on his plate to even think about reconciling with Harry at the moment.

The Prince of Wales has taken on the royal duties amid his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Moreover, he has also been playing the role of a mother and father both at the same time for his three children after his wife Kate Middleton was also hit by the same fate as Charles as she announced her cancer diagnosis in March too.

Now, royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Mirror that the last thing William wants in his life is more drama i.e. his brother’s estrangement from the royals.

While Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have caused enough royal controversies to provoke a strong reaction from the Prince, William simply does not have the time to confront them.

"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily,” Ingrid said.

She added, “His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."

“His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation. Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence,” Ingrid highlighted.

She concluded, "The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him."