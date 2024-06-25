 
Geo News

1,079 pilgrims out of 1,301 who died during Hajj lacked official permits

Some individuals have been abusing visit visas, other non-Hajj-specific visas, says security spokesperson

By
APP

June 25, 2024

Muslim pilgrims walk with umbrellas on the third day of the devil stoning ritual, amid extremely hot weather, during the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mina, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters
Muslim pilgrims walk with umbrellas on the third day of the devil stoning ritual, amid extremely hot weather, during the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mina, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters 

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior said Tuesday that 83% — 1,079 out of 1,301 — of the total deaths during the Hajj pilgrimage 2024 were of those who did not have an official permit. 

Speaking in an interview with Al-Arabiya, Security spokesperson Colonel Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub highlighted the proactive efforts to intensify media and awareness campaigns against performing Hajj without permits and to enforce stricter penalties for violators.

He pointed out that some individuals have been abusing visit visas and other non-Hajj-specific visas in the Kingdom. 

Furthermore, Colonel Shalhoub noted that some tourism companies in several brotherly countries have deceived visit visa holders by issuing visas not intended for Hajj and encouraging them to violate regulations by staying in Makkah two months before the Hajj season.

The spokesperson emphasised that a Hajj permit is not merely a transit card but a crucial tool that facilitates access to pilgrims and identifies their locations to provide necessary care and services promptly. The absence of a permit poses challenges in some violators to offer services and healthcare.

Colonel Shalhoub mentioned the continuous updates through the Public Security’s official social media accounts about apprehending those who promote fake Hajj campaigns and referring them to the public prosecution. 

He also appreciated the strict measures taken by some brotherly countries against these deceptive companies and the corrective actions they have implemented to prevent future violations.

The deceased pilgrims belonged to more than 10 countries, ranging from the United States to Indonesia, and some governments are still updating their figures.

The cause of death in most cases was heat-related as temperatures in Makkah this year climbed as high as 51.8°C, according to Saudi Arabia's national meteorological centre.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed after plea deal with US
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed after plea deal with US
India providing arms to Israel for Kargil help, says ex-ambassador
India providing arms to Israel for Kargil help, says ex-ambassador
Pakistan's rank remains unchanged in US State Department's annual TIP report
Pakistan's rank remains unchanged in US State Department's annual TIP report
Julian Assange leaves Britain after being released from jail: WikiLeaks
Julian Assange leaves Britain after being released from jail: WikiLeaks
Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat
Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat
What to expect from Biden, Trump's first presidential debate?
What to expect from Biden, Trump's first presidential debate?
Donald Trump, Joe Biden to finally face each other in first debate this year
Donald Trump, Joe Biden to finally face each other in first debate this year
More than 1.3 million medical services provided to pilgrims during Hajj 2024
More than 1.3 million medical services provided to pilgrims during Hajj 2024
At least 22 killed after deadly battery plant fire in South Korea
At least 22 killed after deadly battery plant fire in South Korea
Elon Musk breaks silence on new baby with Neuralink executive
Elon Musk breaks silence on new baby with Neuralink executive
Hajj death toll exceeds 1,300 with mostly unregistered pilgrims
Hajj death toll exceeds 1,300 with mostly unregistered pilgrims
Policemen, priest killed as gunmen target synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Policemen, priest killed as gunmen target synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan