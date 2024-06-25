 
Top 10 shows like Virgin River to watch for fans craving season 6

There are a number of shows with similar themes that fans can partake in while the new season of Virgin River wraps up

June 25, 2024

With a new season of Virgin River getting slated for 2025, here are some shows with a similar theme to enjoy while the cast continue the shooting.

From family friendly flare to romantic feel-good stories, there is something for everyone. 

Check out the list below;

  • Hart of Dixie
  • Sweet Magnolias
  • Firefly Lane
  • Sullivan's Crossing
  • This is Us
  • Call the Midwife
  • Heartland
  • Chesapeake Shores
  • Northern Rescue
  • When Calls the Heart

For those unversed, it is being revealed that season six of the much anticipated Virgin River is slated to release sometime in 2025.

This is because filming had to be halted due to weather issues which made it difficult to start before March, Vancouver, Canada.

