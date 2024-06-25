Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart

Britney Spears has lost her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart after he helped her get free from 13-year conservatorship in 2021.



As per reports, Rosengart says he wants to move on from the Toxic singer as there is no active litigation involving her conservatorship at the moment and he needs to focus on other clients and cases that require his undivided attention.

Speaking with People Magazine, he expressed his love for the popstar while gushing over her for being an ‘icon,’ with whom he was 'honoured' to have worked.

He said, “I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus.”

Rosengart spoke to the media after having helped Spears get her freedom from conservatorship in 2021, announcing that the singer is a ‘free woman.’

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he said at the time. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

Expressing her gratitude for the man, Spears took to Instagram in February 2022, three months after her conservatorship was terminated, saying Rosengart ‘turned her life around.’

She penned, "This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!" adding, "We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!"