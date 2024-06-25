 
Geo News

Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart

Mathew Rosengart helped free Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart

Britney Spears has lost her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart after he helped her get free from 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

As per reports, Rosengart says he wants to move on from the Toxic singer as there is no active litigation involving her conservatorship at the moment and he needs to focus on other clients and cases that require his undivided attention.

Speaking with People Magazine, he expressed his love for the popstar while gushing over her for being an ‘icon,’ with whom he was 'honoured' to have worked.

He said, “I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus.”

Rosengart spoke to the media after having helped Spears get her freedom from conservatorship in 2021, announcing that the singer is a ‘free woman.’

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he said at the time. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

Expressing her gratitude for the man, Spears took to Instagram in February 2022, three months after her conservatorship was terminated, saying Rosengart ‘turned her life around.’

She penned, "This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!" adding, "We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!"

Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week
Top 10 shows like Virgin River to watch for fans craving season 6
Top 10 shows like Virgin River to watch for fans craving season 6
Princess Anne neighbour spills new details about unfortunate accident
Princess Anne neighbour spills new details about unfortunate accident
Princess Anne's memory takes a turn for the worse after getting kicked by a horse
Princess Anne's memory takes a turn for the worse after getting kicked by a horse
Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement
Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement
Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri's graduation for Taylor Swift concert
Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri's graduation for Taylor Swift concert
Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident video
Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident