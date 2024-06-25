 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton reach their breaking point

Prince William, Kate Middleton have come to a point where they are flirting the line

By
June 25, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton reach their breaking point

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly reached their personal breaking point, and its come after months of having their partnership tested, experts warn.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond issued this warning while addressing the inner workings of their bond.

During her interview with OK! Magazine the expert noted, “The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership.”

She also referenced the newest photograph released by Kate and the kids for Prince Williams’ birthday and said, “I think this photograph tells us that they are still able to jump for joy, even in the toughest of times, and that Kate has deliberately chosen a picture that speaks of their optimism for the future.”

“She adores William - he is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her.”

“So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever,” she added before signing off.

