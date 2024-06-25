Meghan Markle is helping her own downfall hasten, expert speaks out

Experts have just issued a grave warning to Meghan Markle for the way she is seemingly ‘scheming’ against the Royal Family.

Comments about all of this and the apparent ‘coincidences’ have been addressed by royal commentator and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with The Mirror.

During that conversation she pondered a few points of note, but made it clear that while “I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event.”

“Surely they are bigger than that?” she also added in the middle of her chat with the outlet.

Because while “it's true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements.”

“But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time,” she also added before signing off.