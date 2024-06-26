Prince William worries set aside, future King 'energised' at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William is seemingly elated after attending Taylor Swift’s concert.

The Prince of Wales, who was joined by his children at the Wembley Stadium last week, posed for a selfie with the pop star sensation.

His Royal Highness was also spotted shaking a leg as Taylor Swift to crooned to her chartbuster numbers.

Speaking about William’s energised body language, expert Judi James tells Mirror that William has largely been supported by the women in his family as Kate battles cancer.

She says: “Constant touches and gestures of maternal-style support and care from his three ‘fairy godmothers’ Zara, Carole and Sophie at Ascot seem to have re-energised William, who is back on royal duties looking more like his old self after all the months of what must have been worry about Kate.

This comes as Kate attended King Charles birthday parade after a brief hiatus due to her chemotherapy.

In her announcement post ahead of the event, Kate said: “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal,” but that she is not "out of the woods yet.”