Matthew Perry death charge goes to 'multiple people', says Police

Matthew Perry passed away in his bathtub earlier in 2023

June 26, 2024

Matthew Perry death investigation has reached its final stages and the police has shocking revelations.

The 'Friends' star, who passed away in his bathtub mysteriously on October 28, 2023, was overcoming his drug addiction at the time of death.

Police now suggest that Perry's Ketamine death is "nearing its conclusion" and "multiple people" are to be blamed, reports PEOPLE.

In his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry admitted that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again,” Perry told PEOPLE. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney's Office are to decide if charges are to be pressed against the culprits. 

