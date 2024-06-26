Princess Eugenie shares her ‘scar and encourage' as she marks International Scoliosis Awareness Day

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie marked International Scoliosis Awareness Day with a heartfelt post.



Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared her stunning throwback photos from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, saying “Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who’s gone through something similar to share theirs with me.”

She further said, “Let’s be proud of our scars! I’d love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share.”

“To all of you who have just received the diagnosis, to those wearing braces, to those recovering from an operation and for those who have lived with a scar for years - My thoughts are with you on Scoliosis Awareness Day. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and researchers at Scoliosis Support & Research,” the mother of two said.

Eugenie had major surgery on her back to treat a curvature of the spine in 2002. She was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12 years old.



The Princess chose to wear a wedding dress that revealed her scar, hoping it would honour those who helped her and inspire others with scoliosis.