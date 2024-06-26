 
Geo News

Kevin Costner explains why he risked finances with new project

Kevin Costner's new western 'Horizon: An American Saga' is slated to be released on 28th June 2024

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner explains why he risked finances with new project
Photo: Kevin Costner explains why he risked finances with new project

Kevin Costner is seemingly optimistic about his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga.

In a new confessional with Yahoo Entertainment, the American actor and director talked about following his heart for Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin started the chat by admitting, "Clearly things are at risk" as he weighed in on the precarious nature of putting your own cash into the making of series.

He added that he played this gamble because he does not "want to lose track of what moves me and what I want to do in my life."

"I had acquired those things, things that I never thought I would have,” he continued.

Before wrapping up the chat, the actor remarked, “I'm keeping the things that are the most important — I mean, these are very important to me — but if they keep me from my dream, I can't be a slave to this other stuff I have," he explained. "So I put that at risk."

Kevin has really put in effort in this project a source earlier reveled to Us Weekly that the upcoming Western “is his passion project.”

Another tipster maintained, “He’s convinced in the power of this story.”

