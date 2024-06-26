 
Billy Ray Cyrus accuses Firerose of orchestrating double mastectomy

Billy Ray Cyrus has accused Firerose of planning surgery to avoid divorce

June 26, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus has refuted his estranged wife Firerose’s claim that he filed for divorce one day before her preventative double mastectomy. He claims her real surgery was scheduled for Jun 6.

Cyrus also alleged that Firerose’s surgery was “elective” and she had no signs of early bre**t cancer. He argued that she went for the surgery to be able to say that he wanted a divorce due to the double mastectomy.

Court documents filed by Cyrus argue that the decision to undergo the surgery was "in effort to carry out her threat to the plaintiff that if he tried to divorce her, she would claim it was because of her double mastectomy in an effort to ruin his longstanding career in the entertainment industry.”

The country musician’s lawyer also claimed that when confronted about using his credit card, Firerose told him: "If you ever think of divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over."

The Achy Breaky Heart crooner’s estranged wife, however, said in her filing that she is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation and her doctors "highly recommended" the double mastectomy for her.

In his filing, Billy Ray Cyrus also denied her claims of physical abuse and alleged that it was him who was the subject of physical abuse.

Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot on October 10, 2023, with the Some Gave All singer filing for divorce just seven months later. 

