Kate Middleton receives strong warning about next public appearance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued a strong warning regarding her next possible public appearance amid her cancer treatment.



The warning has come from royal expert Ingrid Seward after All England Club chair Debbie Jevans expressed hope the Princess could attend Wimbledon this year.

Speaking to the Telegraph Sports, Debbie said, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”

But, according to Seward, there’s also a drawback. Namely, being “too exposed” in the royal box.

The royal author said, “I think that’s too soon and she’ll be so exposed in the royal box.

“I mean, she’s mad about tennis, but I would think she might be a bit too exposed there.”

This could be Kate Middleton’s second public appearance after Trooping the Colour since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kate did not join Prince William and King Charles as they hosted Japanese royals at palace this week.