King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne

Prince William made his father King Charles cry after he spoken about carrying on his father's legacy, saying he's thought about inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall.



Charles, who was recently rumoured to be abdicating his throne in favour of his first born, was reduced to tears after hearing William’s words.

Reflecting on the conversation, Charles claimed that the Princess of Wales’ words made the last 50 years of his work 'worthwhile.’

Back in 2019, Charles got emotional while talking about his son during ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall.

The doc first showed William talking to a second-generational farmer, Mervyn Keeling, about his private estate, saying, "I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it.”

“I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do," he added.

Sharing his feelings over William’s words, Charles said, "When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears.”

“It did, really,” he continued. “Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."