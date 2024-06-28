Prince Harry’s plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger’

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a surprise visit to the UK to see his father King Charles amid hopes of ending their years-long feud.

However, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s plummeting popularity in the UK and US poses an obstacle in their hopes of returning to the royal family fold.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker told GB News how the have consistently ranked as the least popular royal couple in recent polls, with Meghan viewed less favorably than Harry.

He also noted that Charles would not be able to bring Harry back in the fold even if he wants to as his hands are "tied" due to public opinion.

He said, "In terms of becoming working members of the Royal Family again, I don't think it would be up to King Charles - look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic.”

"Let's just talk about the UK for now. They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry's memoir "Spare", at the very bottom... of the Royal Family - apart from Prince Andrew, who's slightly below them,” he added.

"That's a big problem, because if they become working members of the Royal Family again, it's taxpayers - it's us as the public - who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it."