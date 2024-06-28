 
'The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis

‘The Bear’ star has detailed his delightful first encounter with icon Jamie Lee Curtis

June 28, 2024

Matty Matheson and Jamie Lee Curtis had a memorable first meeting before they starred together on The Bear.

Matty first met Jamie during an award ceremony, where the actress recognized him, to his surprise.

“The first time I saw Jamie was at the Golden Globes or something, before she came on the second season,” Matheson shared with Variety.

The actor and chef, who plays handyman Neil Fak in the hit show, recalled asking the show’s creator Christopher Storer on how to talk to the Freaky Friday star.

“We were in the ballroom, and there weren’t a lot of people in there. I called Chris and was like, 'Can I just go up and say hello to her?' And he was like, 'For sure! Go say what’s up!' ” he recounted.

“As I was walking up to her, she pointed at me and was like, 'I know who the f--- you are! Get over here!'” he added.

“We just hit it off. She’s so sweet. She’s our big mama. She hangs with us the whole time, even when she’s not on screen. Being around someone like that, a true icon, is amazing,” he added of his time around Jamie.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Donna Berzatto, the mother of Jeremy Allen White’s lead character Carmy in the second season of The Bear. 

