Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's summer plans revealed after her Europe trip

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly coming to terms with her impending divorce with Ben Affleck.



After various sources claimed that Lopez, 54, has been trying to save her marriage, new reports state that both her and Affleck, 51, are now 'focused on their separate lives.'

New claims also cite that they 'don’t have any summer plans together,' People reported.

Affleck's recent choice to move all of his things out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion in Lopez absence also showed their circumstances more clearly.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," confirmed another source. "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Lopez, too, 'enjoyed her trip to Europe,' as per a source who further added that the Atlas star 'has more travel planned, but is back in L.A. for now.'

On June 26, the couple were photographed separately entering a building in West Hollywood where they both hold offices.

Lopez and Ben married July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

While the couple are 'not in the best place at the moment,' Lopez has tried to 'remain friendly' with a recently-shared photo on Affleck and wrote 'our hero' on Father's Day.

Affleck shares three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with his ex wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez has twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex husband Marc Anthony.