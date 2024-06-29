Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new portrait

Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of King Charles to mark the Armed Forces Day.



The palace shared King Charles portrait on social media.

The caption of the post reads, “A new portrait of The King has been released to mark Armed Forces Day. His Majesty is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services.”

The photograph features the King wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations.

As Sovereign, the King is Head of the Armed Forces. He is also known as Commander-in-Chief.



King Charles is a former serving Naval officer himself as well as the son and father of individuals who have served in the Armed Forces.

The Sovereign and the Royal Family have a long-standing association with the Armed Forces.

From the days when the Monarch rallied the troops on the battlefield, to the military careers of today's Royal Family and their support for personnel through their many honorary roles and patronages, the Armed Forces are a key focus in the working lives of the Royal Family.