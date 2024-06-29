 
Geo News

Kate Middleton under immense pressure to save monarchy

Princess Diana’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson said, "The monarchy’s future is William and Catherine [Kate Middleton]"

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Pressure is mounting on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton to save the monarchy as she is the person who could keep the Institution afloat.

This has been claimed by Princess Diana’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson.

Speaking to the Vanity Fair, per Cheat Sheet, Patrick said, “Without Catherine, it all seems rather flat. The monarchy’s future is William and Catherine.

“And, as we know from any superficial study of the British royal family, it’s the women who pull the show together. Who get out there and make things happen.”

The former aide further said, “So how fragile is the monarchy? Well, it’s as fragile as Catherine is, and at the moment, we don’t know.”

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance on Trooping the Colour since her cancer diagnosis and was emotionally greeted by the royal fans.

Reacting to it, Patrick said, “The intense public emotion that greeted Catherine’s brave appearance at Trooping underlined her crucial importance to the monarchy.

“Without her, the institution would surely be reduced to a shadow of itself.”

