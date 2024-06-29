 
King Charles makes Prince Harry cry with major decision about life in UK

King Charles’ decision left his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry shattered, claims royal expert

June 29, 2024

King Charles made his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry cry after he ordered him to leave his UK residence, making sure the Duke has no home to come back to.

Few weeks after the Duke of Sussex penned his explosive memoir Spare, he was asked to vacate the Frogmore Cottage, given to him and Meghan Markle by late Queen Elizabeth.

It has now been revealed that Prince William’s brother was left in tears after he heard of the decision of his father and felt that it was purely a vindictive move.

Speaking with The Mirror about Harry’s reaction over Frogmore eviction, royal expert Tom Quinn said, "At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry — it was the last straw.”

"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore — he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.

"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence.

“Harry took it as a cruel rejection — a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce," Quinn added.

