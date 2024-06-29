Prince Andrew warned regarding new opponents in royal family?

Prince Andrew has seeming received a fresh warning regarding potential new opponents in the royal family amid his rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge.



The warning has come from royal expert Gareth Russell.

Speaking to the GB News, Gareth warned that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s approach to Royal Lodge 'leaves door open for Sophie and Edward' to move into Royal Lodge.

The royal expert said: "Royal Lodge has a high-profile history within the Royal Family. Bear in mind, it was the last home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. So it's traditionally been assigned to senior royals.

"The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again. They seem quite content where they are. It could be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

The royal expert’s fresh remarks came as King Charles has threatened to cut ties completely with Andrew if he refuses to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and move into Frogmore Cottage.