Meghan Markle's podcast in danger after A list snubs like Taylor Swift

Meghan Markle being snubbed by Taylor Swift could have a snowball effect on her career

Meghan Markle seems to be going unnoticed by Hollywood’s A-list celebrities lately, and that could be detrimental for her upcoming podcast, per an expert.

This comes after global pop icon Taylor Swift rejected Meghan’s offer to appear on her Archetypes podcast last year. The Duchess’ Spotify deal was ultimately cancelled.

Meanwhile, Swift beamed ear-to-ear when she met Prince William and his kids George and Charlotte at her London show.

PR expert Kayley Cornelius says celebrities in Hollywood go around in groups, and one celebrity keeping their distance from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex could result in others following suit.

"Clique culture is highly prominent among Hollywood celebrities, where social networks and associations can significantly influence one's career trajectory. Being part of a well-regarded group can open doors to coveted roles, high-profile collaborations, and media attention,” she explained to the Daily Express.

"Relationships in Hollywood can often extend beyond personal connections to professional alliances, where who you know can be as critical as talent and hard work in determining success,” she continued..

Concluding her analysis on Meghan Markle’s future prospects, Kayley said: "With this in mind, there’s no doubt that Meghan's recent public falling outs with high-profile celebrities such as the Beckhams and George Clooney will have a knock-on effect. It may deter others from working with the Duchess due to concerns about how it could impact their own reputations."