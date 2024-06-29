Photo: Celine Dion makes rare appearance in great spirits amid health crisis

Celine Dion, who reportedly does not socialize more due to her SPS diagnosis, recently made a rare appearance at the National Hockey League's big night on Friday.

The songstress participated in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. Celine took the stage in an off-white ensemble with minimalistic jewellery and announced name of the fifth overall choice of the Montreal Canadiens, Ivan Demidov, as per the findings of TMZ.

This attendance comes after a report by the U.S. Sun that Celine Dion prefers staying at home and spending time with her kids following stiff person syndrome diagnosis (SPS), a rare neurological disorder.

In this report, a source shared with the outlet that Celin “lives for her children” only and "has no interest in” socializing or romance.

They added that after taking care of her three sons, Rene-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy, amid SPS battle she barely finds time for something else.

“Family and health take up most of her time, followed by her comeback plans,” they continued.

The insider also mentioned at that time, "She made a vow that she would never let her sons not have a parent around, especially after the loss of René hit them so so hard."