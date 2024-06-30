Ben Affleck looks somber amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours

Ben Affleck was recently spotted looking somber amidst ongoing speculations about his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

According to Mirror, a body language expert Judi James noted that he looked determined.

"With his bag slung over his shoulder, Ben looks grim-faced here, clutching his new signature prop of a drinks cup in one hand. The raised chin and the apparent squaring of his jaw line give him a determined look here, with his eyes staring straight ahead," Judi said.

Several reports suggest turmoil in the The Tender Bar actor and the Atlas actress' relationship.



Recently, a source told InTouch magazine, "the writing is on the wall - it's over. They're headed for a divorce - and for once, [Ben's] not to blame!"

They added, "They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

The couple's relationship history consists of an on-again, off-again romance since the early 2000s, culminating in a marriage in 2022.