Jennifer Lopez fumes over villain label amid pending divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is reportedly at its end, and they are both equally devastated, while the latter is said to be frustrated over being called a "difficult one" in the union.



The label, sources say, makes J.Lo unhappy because the efforts she believes she put in to save the marriage did not merit the bad rap she received.

Fingers were pointed to the media, as insiders told RadarOnline that the portrayal of the Grammy winner was overall negative, and instead, it was the Oscar winner who was being grumpy during marriage woes.

"Since Ben's actually got the attitude problem and always has a dark cloud hanging over his head, even when things are going great."

A mole squealed to the outlet about the Argo star throwing tantrums at The Accountant 2 set because of the stress of the split.

"Getting a smile or a laugh out of him is basically impossible when he's in this grumpy, irritable mode," the confidante revealed. "It's probably not a wise decision for him to keep working while all these headlines are coming out about his personal life."

"You just want to tell the guy to go take a month off and focus on relaxing and recharging."