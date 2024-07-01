Prince Harry demanded 'time' as Prince William plate is 'full'

Prince Harry has not made genuine efforts to be with the Royal Family, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in the US with occasionally visits back home in the UK, has now allowed ample time for King Charles to fix him into schedule.

Speaking about Harry’s half-hearted efforts to meet his ailing father, royal expert Jenni Bond notes: "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father – at least – could make arrangements to see him."

The expert then talks about a potential reunion with between Prince Harry and elder brother Prince William: "I don’t think there’s any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now.

"So, I’ll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father,” notes the expert.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

