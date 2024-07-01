BTS Jimin unveils fun behind-the-scenes of latest song

BTS Jimin just gave a little sneak peak into some fun moments on the set as he filmed his latest music video for the song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

The song, which is a collaboration with the South Korean, Loco was released on June 28, 2024 and is currently number 15 on YouTube’s section for music.

In the uploaded video on the Lie hit-maker’s official band page, bts.bighitofficial, Jimin could be seen busting some smooth dance moves to the beat of his latest track.

Sitting behind on the couch, set in a lush green field, is Loco who stares at Jimin in admiration. Towards the ending seconds of the reel, he applauds the Dynamite singer’s choreography.

As Jimin turns to walk away the rapper grabs a flower for the BTS member which he drops in epiphany as he realized the artist has left the frame.



Fans were quick to react to the rather adorable and funny video as the commented remarks like, “Jimishiiiiii, rejecting loco's flower offer, man so sweet. Grab that flower jimin!!”

Another fan penned, “The way he sulked after looking at loco laughing / I miss him,” while a third wrote, “Loco is so me.”