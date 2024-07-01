 
Dua Lipa set to take over the Wembley Stadium to play her biggest gig ever next June

Reportedly, Dua Lipa will be taking over the Wembley Stadium to play her biggest gig ever, next June

July 01, 2024

Dua Lipa will be taking over the Wembley Stadium to play her biggest gig ever, industry insiders claim.

The 29 year-old English-Albanian star wowed the Glastonbury crowd when she headlined the Pyramid Stage for the first time on Friday, just before her June performance infront of a very large crowd.

According to The Daily Mail, Dua will play to a 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley next year, following in the footsteps of the icons like Madonna and Taylor Swift. 

The source stated, "Her last tour was as good as sold out, but it was an arena tour. To make the jump to stadiums is amazing, especially when she's only on her third album."

Hence, she might play one date at Wembley in June and a full-scale tour across America.

Reportedly, it will be an 'emotional moment' for the Dua as it will show the work she has been doing since moving to London from Kosovo at the age of 15 has paid off. 

After her glamourous set on the Pyramid Stage, Dua hosted a backstage private bash where she said that she was thankful to her 'inner circle' and wished her mother a happy birthday as well.

There the English-Albanian singer went through a medley of hits and performed many gymnastic and acrobatic dance moves in a leather studded bodysuit as the audience cheered at Worthy Farm. 

