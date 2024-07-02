Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' 'reliving tour moments'

Jelly Roll just hyped up his upcoming, The Beautifully Broken Tour as he reminisced his previous performances.

The Son of A Sinner crooner took to his official Instagram account to upload a video, featuring a series of clips from various concerts by Jelly Roll.

“What a way to start a show baby let’s f****** go!” Jelly Roll could be heard exclaiming as snippets of the artist dominating the stage could be seen.

Set to the tune of his three songs, The Lost, Halfway to Hell and Need A Favor, compiled into a medley, the post was captioned, “Reliving the tour moments! From stage to stage, your energy was unreal. Can’t wait for what’s next! #JellyRollTour.”

Fans were quick to get excited over the hype up post as they took to the comment section to express their sentiments.

“One of the most memorable and inspiring concerts ever that I’ve attended. Was so touched, I bought 9 tix for the El Paso show in September so I can take my siblings, mom, aunt and a couple of cousins,” a fan wrote.

While another noted, “I love me some Jelly Roll and can't hardly wait to see him in Concert in Sept.”