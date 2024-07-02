Joseph Quinn reveals first embarrassing interaction with Taylor Swift

Joseph Quinn revealed he was star struck when he met Taylor Swift.



He recalled his first embarrassing interaction with Taylor Swift in an interview on Happy Sad Confused podcast which was released on Monday, July 1.



“I met Taylor Swift once and I said, ‘You’re Taylor Swift,’…And she was very funny and said something nice about the show and I said, ‘Oh, thanks! You are Taylor Swift’,” said the 30-year-old actor while recalling his embarrassing moments he has ever come across after starring in Stranger Things season four as Eddie Munson.

In that moment he felt self-conscious about his own reaction and stated, “I meant it as a compliment and it is definitely a compliment.”

In regards to this, the Eddie Munson actor recently starred in A Quiet Place Day One which was released in the theatres on Friday, June 28. Joseph’s co-star in this film, named Lupita Nyong’o has been speaking about the Eras headliner as well.

Furthermore, this news comes shortly Taylor has been on the U.K. leg of her Eras tour where many celebrities have been present such as Travis Kelce, who also performed on stage with her night three in London.