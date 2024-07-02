 
Kanye West slapped with another lawsuit over hostility

Harassment, unpaid wages, and discrimination, Kanye West is facing it all in a legal battle

July 02, 2024

Rapper Kanye West has been facing yet another legal lawsuit filed by his former employees over allegations of a hostile work environment, unpaid wages, and discrimination.

The 47-year-old rapper, along with his Yeezy brand and former head of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, was sued by eight former employees – some of whom are minors – in the Central District Court in California this weekend on Saturday, June 29.

According to Us Weekly, the former employees, whose ages range from 14 to 25 belong to various countries and alleged that they were not paid for long working hours and were subjected to harassment, including being called slaves and new slaves in the company’s Discord channel.

They also claimed that the work environment was hostile as even app developers on the team were allegedly bullied over their race, gender, age, sexual orientation and more, according to the suit.

Moreover, the former employees alleged they were subjected to explicit images in the workplace back in April after West began lauding the idea of an adult film venture under his branding.

As per the lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs, West’s wife, Bianca Censori, sent a YZYVSN worker a file sharing link of the explicit content for the app. “No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work,” the suit states. 

The lawsuit also claims that West told employees that they would be paid upon completion of the app; however, none of the plaintiffs received their wages.

