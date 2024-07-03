Camila Cabello planning Selena Gomez remix of B.O.A.T?

Camila Cabello rumored to feature Selena Gomez on the remix of B.O.A.T

Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez are rumored to work together on an upcoming remix of B.O.A.T. which will be included in the deluxe version of C,XOXO.

The news came to light after Selena Gomez’ fans uploaded an alleged snippet of the B.O.A.T. remix on X.

In the 3-second recording, it could be heard that Selena was singing. However, the fan stated, "I don't know if it's really real, but let's wait until the 19th."

Meanwhile, another Selena fan suggested, "This is real these lyrics are not on the actual song."

In contrast, the third Selenator insisted, "Y'all really can't be that dense. This is clearly, obviously, undeniably AI, cmon now." A fourth, in the meantime, wrote, "IF THIS IS NOT REAL, IT'S STILL NOT TOO LATE TO CALL SELENA & MAKE IT HAPPEN!!" while adding a crying face emoji before tagging the official X account of Camila.

It is pertinent to mention that Camila released her fourth studio album titled C,XOXO on Friday, June 28.

The recent record consists of 14 tracks, some of which she created with fellow famous artists. Among the collaborative tracks are I Luv It with Playboi Carti, He Knows with Lil Nas X, Dade County Dreaming with City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami as well as Hot Uptown with Drake.

Furthermore, many praised Camila for the set as well, one fan in particular complained and said, "Camila we love you very much but this album is nothing like what we thought it would be, many ballads and interludes, we want to move our asses with good songs baby, you have some songs that seem like rap since they lack a chorus, bridge and that manage to explode, For the record, they sound incoherent, the cover, and the album book very poorly prepared for all the material you had, we love you, xoxo."