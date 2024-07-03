Meghan Markle's plans for Lilibet, Archie revealed amid concerns from Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning a special family celebration for their children Prince Archie and Lilibet amid fresh concerns from Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess.



Meghan’s father Thomas has spoken out about the upbringing of his grandchildren away from the royal cousins.

Archie and Lilibet live with their parents Meghan and Prince Harry in US and have not seen their royal family since June 2022.

Even King Charles is desperate to meet Lilibet and Archie.

Speaking to an outlet, per OK! Magazine, Thomas said, "It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright."

Meghan’s estranged father further said, "They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do.

"I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilibet will feel in a few years' time when they realize all the things they have missed out on."

Now, according to a report by the Mirror, like millions of families in the United States, Meghan and Harry will be marking Independence Day together with Archie and Lilibet on 4 July.