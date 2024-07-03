Photo: Kanye West's money problems confirmed as new findings emerge

Kanye West is seemingly facing some serious money problems.

As per the latest documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the controversial rapper has cut off contact from lawyer, Briam Burmfield, after failing to pay him.

Now, Brian is also stepping back from the position and has filed a motion to be relieved as a counsel for Kim Kardashian’s previous husband.

His motion reads as, “Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

This report seemingly confirmed the outlet's findings from earlier this week that Kanye West has come under financial strain.

The mole also squealed, “Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance."

They continued that after years of free-spending “it’s now gotten to the point where he’s got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets.”

Spilling the beans on this matter, the insider continued, "So, it’s put him in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out," after which they moved on to new topic.