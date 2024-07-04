Morgan Wallen hit by phone thrown at him onstage

Morgan Wallen became the latest artist to face a wild fan incident.

During his performance at Denver's Mile High stadium on Thursday, Wallen was hit with a phone thrown at him by one of the fans.

The phone struck the singer on the shoulder before falling onto the stage.

In the viral videos captured by fans, Wallen can be seen picking up the phone and throwing it back into the crowd.

This isn't the first time Wallen has become part of such troubling trend where fans throw objects at performers.

He previously was hit in the face with a thong during a concert in Minneapolis just a week prior, on June 21.

In that instance, Wallen playfully tossed the undergarment back into the crowd.

Such fan behaviour has affected many artists including Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini.

Despite the disruptions, Wallen continues his One Night at a Time World Tour, which began in Indianapolis in April.