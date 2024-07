Almost 300 Muslim candidates and key role of Muslim vote in 100 UK constituencies

A worker prepares to deliver election ballot boxes in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 3, 2024. — Reuters

The British Muslim voters could play a crucial role in around 100 constituencies including a majority of swing seats around the country and a record number of around 300 Muslim prospective parliamentary candidates — most of them Pakistani origin — are standing in elections on 4 July across the country.



Muslims in the UK number at around four million and their participation in general elections is considered as of crucial importance in many swing seats and also in the traditional Labour safe seats where dynamics have changed this time.

According to projections from YouGov polling conducted from June 11 to 18, following Muslim candidates are likely to win their seats.

Apsana Begum (Lab) Poplar & Limehouse, 49%-win margin. Elected 2019.

Rosena Allin-Khan (Lab) Tooting, 49%-win margin. Elected 2016.

Khalid Mahmood (Lab) Birmingham Perry Barr, 44%-win margin. Elected 2001.

Imran Hussain (Lab) Bradford East, 43%-win margin. Elected 2015.

Rupa Huq (Lab) Ealing Central & Acton, 41%-win margin. Elected 2015.

Shabana Mahmood (Lab) Birmingham Ladywood, 39%-win margin. Elected 2010.

Abtisam Mohamed (Lab) Sheffield Central, 39%-win margin. Replacing retiring MP

Yasmin Qureshi (Lab) Bolton South & Walkden, 38%-win margin. Elected 2010.

Feryal Clark (Lab) Enfield North, hold 38%-win margin. Elected 2019.

Tulip Siddiq (Lab) Hampstead & Highgate, 37%-win margin. Elected 2015.

Rushanara Ali (Lab) Bethnal Green & Stepney, 32%-win margin. Elected 2010.

Naz Shah (Lab) Bradford West, 32%-win margin. Elected 2015.

Mohammad Yasin (Lab) Bedford, 31%-win margin. Elected 2017.

Tahir Ali (Lab) Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, 28%-win margin. Elected 2019.

Zarah Sultana (Lab) Coventry South, 30%-win margin. Elected 2019.

Afzal Khan (Lab) Manchester Rusholme, 27%-win margin. Elected 2017.

According to YouGov as well as other pollsters and their projections, the following candidates, mostly new, could win today’s elections with reasonable margins.

Heather Iqbal (Lab) Dewsbury & Batley, 5%-win margin.

Zubir Ahmed (Lab) Glasgow Southwest, 14%-win margin.

Nus Ghani (Con) Sussex Weald, 1%-win margin. Elected 2015.

Sadik Al-Hassan (Lab) North Somerset, 9%-win margin.

The following candidates are likely to win with small margins depending on the voters’ turnout and the last-minute decisions:

Saqib Bhatti (Con) Meriden & Solihull East (Con win vs. Lab: 3%-win margin). Elected 2010.

Najmul Hussain (Lab) Brigg & Immingham (Con win vs Lab: 3%-win margin).

Rufia Ashraf (Lab) South Northamptonshire (Con win vs. Lab: 3%-win margin).

Zafran Khan (Lab) Melton & Syston (Lab win vs. Con: 2%-win margin).

Sajid Ahmad (Lab), Newark (Lab win vs. Con: 2%-win margin).

Yousef Dahmash (Con) Rugby (Lab win vs. Con: 1%-win margin).

Maahwish Mirza (Lab) Mid Bedfordshire (Lab win vs. Con: 1%-win margin).

Hajira H Piranie (Lab) Harborough, Oadby & Wigston (Lab win vs. Con: 0%-win margin)

According to the pollsters, the following two incumbents could lose their seats:

Anum Qaisar (SNP) Airdrie & Shotts (likely Lab: 18%-win margin). Elected 2021.

Rehman Chishti (Con) Gillingham & Rainham (lean Lab: 8%-win margin). Elected 2010.

The following Muslim candidates could take a significant number of votes in Labour areas but not projected to win:

Aadil Shaikh (IND), Brent East (Safe LAB: 58%-win margin)

Aaron Mafi (WPB), Wimbledon (Safe LD: 29%-win margin)

Aasiya Bora (GRE), Leicester West (Safe LAB: 27%-win margin)

Abbas Merali (CON), Harrow West (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Abdoul A Ndiaye (REF), Greenwich and Woolwich (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Abdul Husen (IND), Tipton and Wednesbury (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Abdul M Tramboo (IND), Feltham and Heston (Safe LAB: 36%-win margin)

Abdul R Butt, Dr (IND), Scunthorpe (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Abdulla J Dharamsi (IND), Queen's Park and Maida Vale (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Abul Azad (IND), Bexhill and Battle (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 3%-win margin)

Adnan Hussain (IND), Blackburn (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Adnan Shabbir (WPB), Slough (Safe LAB: 40%-win margin)

Aftab Hussain (WPB), Dudley (Lean LAB: 5%-win margin)

Aftab Nawaz (IND), Walsall and Bloxwich (Likely LAB: 19%-win margin)

Aheesha Zahir (WPB), Bromsgrove (Tossup - CON WIN & LAB: 4%-win margin)

Ahmed Khan (IND), South Shields (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Ahmet Cinalp (IND), Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham (Safe LAB: 30%-win margin)

Ahsan Ullah (WPB), Croydon West (Safe LAB: 48%-win margin)

Aisha Mir (LD), East Kilbride and Strathaven (Lean LAB: 8%-win margin)

Aishat Anifowoshe (WPB), Enfield North (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Ajaz Rehman (IND), Wycombe (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Ajmal Masroor (IND), Bethnal Green and Stepney (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Akeel Hussain (IND), Bradford West (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Akhlaque Ahmed (SLAB), Gloucester (Likely LAB: 13%-win margin)

Akhmed Yakoob (IND), Birmingham Ladywood (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Ali Abdulla (WPB), Kingston and Surbiton (Safe LD: 47%-win margin)

Ali Avaei (LD), Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West (Safe LAB: 41%-win margin)

Ali Khan (IND), Nottingham East (Safe LAB: 51%-win margin)

AliRom Alirom (IND), Stoke-on-Trent Central (Likely LAB: 15%-win margin)

Altaf Hussain (IND), Birmingham Northfield (Safe LAB: 25%-win margin)

Amer Rehman (IND), Bradford East (Safe LAB: 43%-win margin)

Amin Moafi (IND), Brent East (Safe LAB: 58%-win margin)

Amir Steve Ali (IND), Oxford East (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Amir Y Burney (WPB), Gorton and Denton (Safe LAB: 41%-win margin)

Amjad Hussain (WPB), Peterborough (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Ammar Waraich (IND), Birmingham Edgbaston (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Aroma Hassan (WPB), Ashton-under-Lyne (Safe LAB: 26%-win margin)

Asif Ali (IND), Bristol North East (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Asif Mehmood (IND), Stoke-on-Trent South (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Athar A Warraich (WPB), Wolverhampton South East (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Atif A Rashid (WPB), Carshalton and Wallington (Safe LD: 39%-win margin)

Attic Rahman (CON), Tottenham (Safe LAB: 46%-win margin)

Attiq Ahmed Malik (IND), Luton South and South Bedfordshire (Safe LAB: 36%-win margin)

Audel Shirin (WPB), Stalybridge and Hyde (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Ayesha Khan (WPB), Stockport (Safe LAB: 46%-win margin)

Ayoub Khan (IND), Birmingham Perry Barr (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Azhar I Chohan (IND), Slough (Safe LAB: 40%-win margin)

Azmat Mir (WPB), Burton and Uttoxeter (Lean LAB: 8%-win margin)

Babar S Raja (IND), Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Bilal Samed (WPB), Manchester Rusholme (Safe LAB: 27%-win margin)

Choudhry Y Iqbal (WPB), Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Collan Siddique (WPB), Newark (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 2%-win margin)

Dawud Islam (WPB), Leeds Northeast (Safe LAB: 50%-win margin)

Ehtashamul Haque (IND), Poplar and Limehouse (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Eishar K Bassan (GRE), Northampton North (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Ejel Khan (GRE), Luton North (Likely LAB: 24%-win margin)

Eraj Rostaqi (LD), Hammersmith and Chiswick (Safe LAB: 41%-win margin)

Ertan Karpazli (IND), Enfield North (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Faisal Kabir (WPB), Altrincham and Sale West (Likely LAB: 10%-win margin)

Faiza Shaheen (IND), Chingford and Woodford Green (Lean LAB: 8%-win margin)

Farooq A Siddique (IND), Bristol East (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Farzana A Aslam (LD), Birmingham Erdington (Safe LAB: 29%-win margin)

Faten Hameed (CON), Glasgow West (Lean LAB: 10%-win margin)

Fesl Reza-Khan (GRE), Oldham East and Saddleworth (Likely LAB: 21%-win margin)

Filson Ali (LAB), St Ives (Safe LD: 31%-win margin)

Ghazi Khan (ALB), Arbroath and Broughty Ferry (Likely SNP: 14%-win margin)

Golam M Tipu (WPB), Ilford South (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Habib Rahman (IND), Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West (Safe LAB: 41%-win margin)

Halima Khan (WPB), Stratford and Bow (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Hamza M.A Ibrahim (WPB), Aldridge-Brownhills (Lean CON: 7%-win margin)

Hanif A Khan (LAB), Sleaford and North Hykeham (Lean CON: 7%-win margin)

Hanif Alli (GRE), Bolton North East (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Haroun Malik (CON), Glasgow South (Lean LAB: 6%-win margin)

Hassan Kassem (IND), Tunbridge Wells (Lean LD: 9%-win margin)

Helmi Alharahsheh (IND), Ealing North (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Iddrisu Sufyan (REF), Coventry East (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Iftikhar Ahmed (CON), Blackley and Middleton South (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Imad Ahmed (LD), Bradford West (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Imran A Khan (GRE), Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Imran Arshad (WPB), Walthamstow (Safe LAB: 58%-win margin)

Imtiaz Palekar (WPB), Hendon (Likely LAB: 19%-win margin)

Iqbal H Mohamed (IND), Dewsbury and Batley (Likely LAB: 15%-win margin)

Irfan Latif (LD), Cardiff North (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Ishitaq Ahmad (IND), Rotherham (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Issan Ghazni (WPB), Nottingham East (Safe LAB: 51%-win margin)

Jack Khan (WPB), Bolton South and Walkden (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Jahir Hussain (LD), Croydon West (Safe LAB: 48%-win margin)

Jamal El Kheir (WPB), Leeds West and Pudsey (Safe LAB: 29%-win margin)

Javed Bashir (IND), Spen Valley (Likely LAB: 21%-win margin)

Javeria Hussain (LAB), North East Cambridgeshire (Lean CON: 9%-win margin)

Jehad S Aburamadan (ADF), Kettering (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 4%-win margin)

Jody McIntyre (WPB), Birmingham Yardley (Safe LAB: 29%-win margin)

Kabeer Kher (REF), Mid Norfolk (Lean CON: 6%-win margin)

Kamran Khan (WPB), Poplar and Limehouse (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Kashif Haroon (LAB), West Worcestershire (Lean CON: 9%-win margin)

Kaz Rizvi (CON), Ilford North (Safe LAB: 36%-win margin)

Khalid Abu-Tayyem (WPB), Cambridge (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Khalid Mahmood (GRE), Bradford West (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Khalid Mahmood (WPB), Watford (Safe LAB: 27%-win margin)

Khalid Razzaq (WPB), Northampton North (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Khalid Sadur (IND), Edmonton and Winchmore Hill (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Khalil Ahmed (WPB), Wycombe (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Khalil Yousuf (LD), Farnham and Bordon (Tossup - CON WIN & LD: 4%-win margin)

Khalila Chaudry (WPB), Stretford and Urmston (Safe LAB: 45%-win margin)

Kulsum Hussin (WPB), Croydon South (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 2%-win margin)

Leanne Mohamad (IND), Ilford North (Safe LAB: 36%-win margin)

Leena S Farhat (LD), Ynys Mon (Tossup - PLAID WIN & LAB: 4%-win margin)

Mahtab A Aziz (WPB), Leyton and Wanstead (Safe LAB: 55%-win margin)

Malihah Adam (IND), Leicester East (Likely LAB: 14%-win margin)

Mamun Rashid (CON), Glasgow South West (Likely LAB: 14%-win margin)

Maria Khan (CON), Ealing North (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Md Sohmon Ahmed (IND), Bethnal Green and Stepney (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Mehmood Jamshed (WPB), Mitcham and Morden (Safe LAB: 48%-win margin)

Mehmoona Ameen (WPB), Middlesbrough and Thornaby East (Likely LAB: 23%-win margin)

Mehreen Malik (CON), Holborn and St Pancras (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Mian F Akbar (WPB), Lewisham North (Safe LAB: 46%-win margin)

Mo Shafaei (IND), East Thanet (Likely LAB: 19%-win margin)

Mocky Khan (LAB), Didcot and Wantage (Likely LD: 19%-win margin)

Mohamed J El Gadhy (IND), Liverpool Wavertree (Safe LAB: 50%-win margin)

Mohamed Miah (GRE), North East Hampshire (Tossup - CON WIN & LD: 3%-win margin)

Mohammad Hafeez (IND), Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Mohammad S Rahman (IND), Bradford East (Safe LAB: 43%-win margin)

Mohammed A Shahed (WPB), Erith and Thamesmead (Safe LAB: 47%-win margin)

Mohammed Afzal (CON), Bolton South and Walkden (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Mohammed Ali Syed (WPB), Coventry South (Safe LAB: 30%-win margin)

Mohammed Amin (WPB), Redditch (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Mohammed Ashfaq (IND), Walthamstow (Safe LAB: 58%-win margin)

Mohammed Boota (WPB), Bradford South (Safe LAB: 25%-win margin)

Mohammed Moui-Tabrizy (WPB), Sheffield Hallam (Lean LAB: 6%-win margin)

Mohammed Ramzan (WPB), Stourbridge (Lean LAB: 9%-win margin)

Mohammed S Fazal (GRE), Hyndburn (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Mohammed S Hussain (WPB), Hackney South and Shoreditch (Safe LAB: 57%-win margin)

Mohammed Sayeed, Dr (IND), Nottingham South (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Mohammed Waqas (LD), Middlesbrough and Thornaby East (Likely LAB: 23%-win margin)

Mohammed Y Hussain (IND), Tipton and Wednesbury (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Mohammed Yasin (IND), West Bromwich (Likely LAB: 21%-win margin)

Mohammed Zaroof (IND), Stockton West (Lean LAB: 6%-win margin)

Momtaz Khanom (TUSC), Folkestone and Hythe (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 4%-win margin)

Mona A I Adam (GRE), Kensington and Bayswater (Likely LAB: 22%-win margin)

Monica Hamidi (LAB), Wokingham (Likely LD: 15%-win margin)

Muhammad Asim (WPB), Barking (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Muhammad Azeem (WPB), Leeds South (Safe LAB: 55%-win margin)

Muhammad P Khan (WPB), Chesham and Amersham (Lean LD: 7%-win margin)

Muhammed A Islam (IND), Bradford West (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Muhammed Ghori (WPB), Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend (Safe LAB: 36%-win margin)

Muryam S. A Sheikh (GRE), Liverpool Garston (Safe LAB: 48%-win margin)

Mustafa Abdullah (WPB), Salford (Safe LAB: 45%-win margin)

Muzafar Rahman (WPB), Sheffield South East (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Nada Jarche (WPB), Ealing Central and Acton (Safe LAB: 41%-win margin)

Nadia Klok (WPB), Brent West (Likely LAB: 25%-win margin)

Nahim Rubani (WPB), Smethwick (Safe LAB: 27%-win margin)

Nasri Barghoutii (WPB), Worsley and Eccles (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Naushabah Khan (LAB), Gillingham and Rainham (Lean LAB: 8%-win margin)

Naveed Asghar (CON), Glasgow North (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Naveed Rashid (IND), Nottingham East (Safe LAB: 51%-win margin)

Navid Kaleem (IND), Stoke-on-Trent Central (Likely LAB: 15%-win margin)

Naz Anis-Miah (SNP), Dunfermline and Dollar (Lean LAB: 8%-win margin)

Naz Panju (CON), Hornsey and Friern Barnet (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Nida Al-Fulaij (GRE), Brent East (Safe LAB: 58%-win margin)

Nisar A Malik (WPB), Brentford and Isleworth (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Nizam Ali (IND), Stratford and Bow (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Noor J Begum (IND), Ilford South (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Nurul Hoque Ali (LAB), Gordon and Buchan (Tossup - CON WIN & SNP: 4%-win margin)

Omar Faruk (IND), Stratford and Bow (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Osman G Admani (IND), Leicester South (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Owais Rajput (WPB), Leeds Central and Headingley (Safe LAB: 52%-win margin)

Paras Ghazni (WPB), Nottingham South (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Parham Hashemi (WPB), Manchester Central (Safe LAB: 48%-win margin)

Perveen Hussain (IND), Halifax (Likely LAB: 24%-win margin)

Qasim Ajmi (IND), Ribble Valley (Lean LAB: 5%-win margin)

Qasim M Esak (LD), Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Qazi Y Irshad (IND), Maidenhead (Lean LD: 8%-win margin)

Rabina Khan (LD), Bethnal Green and Stepney (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Raj Forhad (REF), Ilford South (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Raja Miah (IND), Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Rayyan Fiass (IND), Burnley (Safe LAB: 29%-win margin)

Rehina Ali (IND), Bradford South (Safe LAB: 25%-win margin)

Reza Hossain (GRE), Chelmsford (Likely LD: 18%-win margin)

Riad Mannan (LD), Harlow (Lean LAB: 7%-win margin)

Rizvi Rawoof (REF), Gillingham and Rainham (Lean LAB: 8%-win margin)

Rizwana Karim (WPB), Hayes and Harlington (Safe LAB: 35%-win margin)

Rumi Chowdhury (LAB), Witham (Lean CON: 7%-win margin)

Ryan Ahmad (IND), Hackney North and Stoke Newington (Safe LAB: 47%-win margin)

Saba Poursaeedi (REF), Harpenden and Berkhamsted (Lean LD: 6%-win margin)

Sabeena Khan (IND), Manchester Central (Safe LAB: 48%-win margin)

Sabi Patwary (WPB), Chelsea and Fulham (Likely LAB: 14%-win margin)

Sabira Lakha (IND), Harrow East (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 2%-win margin)

Sadat Hussain (GRE), Walsall and Bloxwich (Likely LAB: 19%-win margin)

Sadik Chaudhury (WPB), Bedford (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Saiham Sikder (SLAB), Forest of Dean (Lean LAB: 6%-win margin)

Sam Al-Hamdani (LD), Oldham East and Saddleworth (Likely LAB: 21%-win margin)

Sameera Ashraf (WPB), Bury South (Likely LAB: 22%-win margin)

Sameh Habeeb (WPB), Ealing North (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Samia Hersi (CON), Queen's Park and Maida Vale (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Samsuzzaman Syed (GRE), Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Sarajulhaq Parwani (WPB), Harrow East (Tossup - LAB WIN & CON: 2%-win margin)

Shafat Ali (WPB), Bury North (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Shaffaq Mohammed (LD), Sheffield Hallam (Lean LAB: 6%-win margin)

Shaghofta N Akhtar (IND), Nottingham South (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Shakeel Afsar (IND), Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Shakeela Bibi (IND), Dudley (Lean LAB: 5%-win margin)

Shakir Saghir (WPB), Halifax (Likely LAB: 24%-win margin)

Sham Uddin (IND), Bethnal Green and Stepney (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Shanaz Saddique (WPB), Oldham East and Saddleworth (Likely LAB: 21%-win margin)

Sharifah Rahman (PC), Cardiff South and Penarth (Safe LAB: 47%-win margin)

Sharmen Rahman (GRE), Leicester South (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Shasha Khan (GRE), East Surrey (Likely CON: 12%-win margin)

Shaukat Ali, Dr (IND), Birmingham Erdington (Safe LAB: 29%-win margin)

Shaz Saleem (IND), Kingswinford and South Staffordshire (Likely CON: 10%-win margin)

Shazna Muzammil (CON), Birmingham Ladywood (Safe LAB: 39%-win margin)

Shazu Miah (LD), Wyre Forest (Tossup - CON WIN & LAB: 0%-win margin)

Sheikh Raquib (WPB), Greenwich and Woolwich (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Sherief Hassan (GRE), Hemel Hempstead (Likely LAB: 13%-win margin)

Shockat Adam (IND), Leicester South (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Sophia Naqvi (IND), West Ham and Beckton (Safe LAB: 50%-win margin)

Syduzzaman Sayeed (CON), Ilford South (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Syed M Hashmi (WPB), Pendle and Clitheroe (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Syed Maqsood (WPB), Broxtowe (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Syed SiddiqI (GRE), Ilford South (Safe LAB: 37%-win margin)

Syeda M Kazmi (WPB), Bolton North East (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Taghrid Al-Mawed (WPB), Ceredigion Preseli (Likely Plaid: 22%-win margin)

Tahir Maher (LD), Earley and Woodley (Lean LAB: 9%-win margin)

Tahir Mirza (IND), East Ham (Safe LAB: 50%-win margin)

Talat Sajawal (IND), Bradford East (Safe LAB: 43%-win margin)

Tanya Manzoor (WPB), Cheadle (Safe LD: 28%-win margin)

Tarek Javed (IND), Bedford (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Tarik Hussein (WPB), Tooting (Safe LAB: 49%-win margin)

Tariq Mahmood (LD), Ealing Southall (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Tass Hussain (WPB), Burnley (Safe LAB: 29%-win margin)

Taukir Iqbal (WPB), Rotherham (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Tauqeer Malik (LAB Aberdeen South (Likely SNP: 13%-win margin)

Tayab Ali (WPB), Rossendale and Darwen (Likely LAB: 16%-win margin)

Thirza A Asanga-Rae (GRE), Manchester Rusholme (Safe LAB: 27%-win margin)

Toqueer Shah (IND), Luton North (Likely LAB: 24%-win margin)

Umair Malik (WPB), Twickenham (Safe LD: 49%-win margin)

Umar Ghafoor (IND), Bradford West (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Vasim Shabir (WPB), Keighley and Ilkley (Likely LAB: 10%-win margin)

Wael M Arafat (IND), Bristol East (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Waheed Akbar (WPB), Luton North (Likely LAB: 24%-win margin)

Wais Islam (IND), Holborn and St Pancras (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Wajad Burkey (WPB), Sutton Coldfield (Tossup - CON WIN & LAB: 5%-win margin)

Wajahat Shaukat (WPB), Southampton Test (Safe LAB: 38%-win margin)

Waqas A Khan (WPB), Shipley (Likely LAB: 17%-win margin)

Waseem Sherwani (WPB), Streatham and Croydon North (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Yasin Rehman (WPB), Luton South and South Bedfordshire (Safe LAB: 36%-win margin)

Yasmin Al-Atroshi (CON), Warrington North (Likely LAB: 23%-win margin)

Yousaff Khan (WPB), Thurrock (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Yousuf M.I Bhailok (IND), Preston (Safe LAB: 35%-win margin)

Yvonne Ridley (IND), Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West (Safe LAB: 41%-win margin)

Zack Ali (CON), Crawley (Likely LAB: 12%-win margin)

Zaf Shah (CON), Bradford South (Safe LAB: 25%-win margin)

Zaffar Iqbal (IND), Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton (Safe LAB: 31%-win margin)

Zahid E Khan (IND), Peterborough (Likely LAB: 20%-win margin)

Zahid Shah (IND), Wolverhampton West (Likely LAB: 18%-win margin)

Zaid Marham (WPB), Oxford East (Safe LAB: 44%-win margin)

Zain Ahmed (GRE), Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley (Safe LAB: 28%-win margin)

Zak F Khan (CON), Blackpool South (Likely LAB: 22%-win margin)

Zarmeena A Quraishi (CON), Nottingham South (Safe LAB: 33%-win margin)

Zebunisa Rao (IND), Brentford and Isleworth (Safe LAB: 32%-win margin)

Zephyr Tair (IND), Derby South (Likely LAB: 22%-win margin)

Zhafaran Qayum (WPB), Romford (Tossup - CON WIN & LAB: 2%-win margin)

Zia Qari (GRE), Dudley (Lean LAB: 5%-win margin)

Zohaib Arshad (ALB), Falkirk (Tossup - SNP WIN & LAB: 4%-win margin)

Zuffar Haq (LD), Leicester East (Likely LAB: 14%-win margin)

Zulfikar A Khan (IND), Pendle and Clitheroe (Likely LAB: 11%-win margin)

Here is the list of nearly 92 constituencies where Muslims make up from 10% to 50% of the total electorate:

Here is the list of nearly 92 constituencies where Muslims make up from 10% to 50% of the total electorate:

Bradford West (54%), Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley (49%), East Ham (43%), Blackburn (42%), Birmingham Ladywood (42%), Bethnal Green and Stepney (40%), Dewsbury and Batley (39%), Bradford East (39%), Birmingham Perry Barr (38%), Ilford South (37%), Birmingham Yardley (37%), Birmingham Hodge Hill (33%), Leicester South (31%), Poplar and Limehouse (30%), Oldham West (28%), Manchester Rusholme (27%), Stratford and Bow (27%), Slough (27%), Luton North (27%), Ilford North (27%), Luton South and South Bedfordshire (26%), Rochdale (26%), Barking (24%), Gorton and Denton (24%), Brent East (23%), Leicester East (22%), West Ham and Beckton (22%) , Queen's Park and Maida Vale (21%), Walthamstow (21%), Bolton South and Walkden (21%) Edmonton and Winchmore Hill (20%) and Leyton and Wanstead (20%), Walsall and Bloxwich (19%), Huddersfield (18%), Hayes and Harlington (17%), Ealing North (17%, Bradford South (17%), Oldham East and Saddleworth (17%), Ealing Southall (17%), Derby South (16%), Burnley (16%), Wycombe (16%), Preston (16%), Smethwick (16%), Holborn and St Pancras (16%), Enfield North (15%), Harrow West (15%), Feltham and Heston (15%), Brent West (15%), Brentford and Isleworth (15%), Peterborough (15%), Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough (15%), Bolton North East (14%), Ealing Central and Acton (14%), Hendon (14%), Halifax (14%), Nottingham East (14%), Tottenham (14%), Manchester Central (13%), Harrow East (13%), Pendle and Clitheroe (13%), Birmingham Edgbaston (13%), Southgate and Wood Green (13%), Blackley and Middleton South 13%), Keighley and Ilkley (13%), Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West (12%), Hyndburn (12%), Croydon West (12%), Hackney North and Stoke Newington (12%), Dagenham and Rainham (12%), Cities of London and Westminster (12%), Coventry East (11%), Sheffield Central (11%), Leeds North East (11%), Manchester Withington 11%), Birmingham Erdington (11%), Chingford and Woodford Green (11%), Middlesbrough and Thornaby East (11%), Kensington and Bayswater (11%), Mitcham and Morden (11%), Hackney South and Shoreditch (11%), Watford (10%), Leeds East (10%), Hampstead and Highgate (10%), Birmingham Selly Oak (10%), Sheffield South East (10%), Stretford and Urmston (10%), Bury North (10%), Streatham and Croydon North (10%), Hammersmith and Chiswick (10%), Uxbridge and South Ruislip (10%), Islington North 10%).