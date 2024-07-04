Kris Jenner makes 'really emotional' confession about 'little tumor'

Kris Jenner just revealed how she feels scared and “emotional” after doctors discovered a tumor in her ovary.

Updating her viewers and family on her health, on the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager stated how she might be undergoing surgery.

For the unversed, the 68-year-old previously shared the results of her medical scan with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble and daughters Kim, Kim, Khloé and Kendall.

“I wanted to tell you guys something…I went to the doctor and had my scan,” she said before tearing up.

Kris continued, “They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary.”

“Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out and I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys,” she told her family, making a sentimental point.

“That’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So, this is a very sacred place to me,” the Kardashian-Jenner mom stated.

Kris Jenner’s family expressed sadness over the news with Kim stating that she feels “really sad.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney, who was contacted by Khloé, on the phone, said, “I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way.”