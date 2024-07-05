Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash

Prince Harry has been defended for his ‘incredible’ work with the Invictus Games as backlash continues over his nomination for Pat Tillman Award.



During this year’s ESPYS, ESPN will recognize exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service. Among the esteemed recipients is Prince Harry, who will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, as per Meghan Markle and Harry’s website.

However, Harry landed in trouble ahead of the major award this month as a petition has been launched to stop him from receiving it.

The petition challenging Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award has reached over 60,000 signatures.

Now, a spokesperson for ESPN, the sporting network behind the award, told Sky News, “While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Earlier, Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN had said, “It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry.

“These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”