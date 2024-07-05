 
Prince Harry regretting his move with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is facing some ‘deep regrets’ over his decisions since moving to the UK

Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling a ton of regret associated with his move to the US and the decisions he’s made since then

Royal author Tom Quinn made this admission public during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

During that conversation the expert referenced the ongoing visa uncertainty in Montecito.

For those unversed, this has come in response to the Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit against the US government for allowing Prince Harry entry in the US.

They believe the Duke either “lied about his drug use on his visa application or received preferential treatment from the US government” because he admitted to using things like magic mushrooms and other illicit substances.

In regards to the reason for this decision Mr Quinn explained, “initially thought this couldn’t possibly happen to him as the normal rules don’t apply to a royal Prince, but he is increasingly realising that in the United States being a Prince doesn’t actually count for very much.”

Before concluding he also made some shocking claims and revealed that “one thing is for sure – Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public. It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan.”

