Madonna marks one year since 'Miraculous Recovery' from bacterial infection

Madonna recalled a previous health complication and expressed her gratefulness for her restored health.



Last year in June, the 65-year-old pop singer’s manager Guy Oseary revealed that Madonna was admitted to a hospital’s ICU due to a ‘serious bacterial infection’.

He further wrote to his Instagram post at the time, “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

On Friday, July 4th almost one year later she is grateful for her miraculous recovery.

She posted an Instagram post writing, “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler.”

“I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year,” the Material singer added.

“Thank you God. Life is beautiful!” she concluded her post.

Moreover, along with the caption she also shared photos, featuring her Independence Day celebration in New York with friends.