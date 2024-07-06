 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark

Fans react to Jack Antonoff's comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Fans react to Jack Antonoffs comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours
Fans react to Jack Antonoff's comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours

Tension between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish's fanbase isreignited by Jack Antonoff's recent comments.

During his appearance on Today show, Antonoff seemingly added fuel to the ongoing speculation of a possible feud between Swift and Eilish.

Antonoff, known for his work with the Lover hitmaker and his band Bleachers, discussed his songwriting process.

"It’s hard to write unless you’re really compelled. And sometimes what compels you is way more serious things," he said.

He added, "I never feel like... You don’t hear a lot of great songs about like, one’s lunch order. So the things you don’t really understand and cause you pain are usually things worth writing about."

While the statement appeared harmless, fans of Eilish quickly interpreted it as a subtle dig.

Eilish, known for her candid and often personal lyrics, released a single titled Lunch, which she described as a significant track off her latest album.

Fans react to Jack Antonoffs comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours
Fans react to Jack Antonoff's comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours

One Eilish fan noted, "Jack Antonoff's grown 40 year old self shading Billie? weirdo"

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoffs shady remark
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark

Menwhile a Swift fan came to defend stating, "people thinking this is about billie because of a single word... and they call swifties parasocial."

Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'
Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?
Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left
Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left
Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement
Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement
Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts
Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts
Jennifer Lopez family 'upset' as Ben Affleck won't 'try to fix things'
Jennifer Lopez family 'upset' as Ben Affleck won't 'try to fix things'
Malcolm McDowell reflects on reuniting with ex Mary Steenburgen after 3 decades
Malcolm McDowell reflects on reuniting with ex Mary Steenburgen after 3 decades
Emma Roberts claps back at ‘Madame Web' negative criticism
Emma Roberts claps back at ‘Madame Web' negative criticism