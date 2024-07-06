Fans react to Jack Antonoff's comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours

Tension between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish's fanbase isreignited by Jack Antonoff's recent comments.

During his appearance on Today show, Antonoff seemingly added fuel to the ongoing speculation of a possible feud between Swift and Eilish.

Antonoff, known for his work with the Lover hitmaker and his band Bleachers, discussed his songwriting process.

"It’s hard to write unless you’re really compelled. And sometimes what compels you is way more serious things," he said.

He added, "I never feel like... You don’t hear a lot of great songs about like, one’s lunch order. So the things you don’t really understand and cause you pain are usually things worth writing about."

While the statement appeared harmless, fans of Eilish quickly interpreted it as a subtle dig.

Eilish, known for her candid and often personal lyrics, released a single titled Lunch, which she described as a significant track off her latest album.

Fans react to Jack Antonoff's comment amidst Taylor Swift-Billie Eilish feud rumours

One Eilish fan noted, "Jack Antonoff's grown 40 year old self shading Billie? weirdo"

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark

Menwhile a Swift fan came to defend stating, "people thinking this is about billie because of a single word... and they call swifties parasocial."