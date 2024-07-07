Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn gets a creation from 'Joker 2' casting director

Lady Gaga's performance as 'Harley Quinn' appreciated by casting director of Joker 2

Months ahead of the release of the much anticipated sequel Joker: Folie À Deux, casting director Francine Maisler was able to see a cut of the film. She found herself impressed with Lady Gaga's performance as Harley Quinn, promising that fans will similarly be wowed.

According to Deadline, Francine discussed that the Joker sequel during a Karlovy Vary International Film Festival appearance in the Czech Republic, joined by her associate, Molly Rose.

She began to length at admitting that, “She’s so good in it. She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga, it was Todd Phillips idea. But, I will tell you, she’s really surprising and really good.”

It is pertinent to mention that Maisler also added, “I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star Is Born, but I thought, “Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.”

In regards to Lady Gaga role, the casting director made sure to give a heavy hype to her work in the film, promising that she could keep up with Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Academy Award for his role in the first Joker movie.

As far as the movie is concerned, as per the Deadline, the sequel is also going to come with a change in genres. In Joker 2, which picks up after the events of Joker, Arthur and Gaga's Harley "Lee" Quinzel meet in Arkham Asylum where they proceed to fall madly in love. Meanwhile, Arthur's followers organize a movement in an attempt to free the "Clown Prince of Crime" from the asylum.