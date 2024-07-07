 
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency

Group angry over Kanye West lyrics demands to repent with tears as they complained about him to FSB

July 07, 2024

Kanye West's visit to Russia was met with a largely positive response; however, there were some who did not want him to be in their country and allegedly reported him to Russia's Federal Security Service or FSB.

They are believed to be hardline Russian Orthodox activists who appears to be outraged over Ye's controversial lyrics in a song from his recent album Vultures 1.

According to Metro.co.uk, Sorok Sokolov, a traditional movement,  seems to complain about the lyrics, which they believed referred to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and belittled Russian women.

The lyrics in question were from the track Vultures where the Grammy rapper spewed, "She Russian, I beat up the ***** for Ukraine."

The letter allegedly called the authorities to block Kanye's entry into Russia if he came back to the country for a reported show in Septemeber.

"This ******* decided to sing in the main song of the new album how he aggressively ****** a Russian woman in retaliation for the special operation [war] in Ukraine."

It continued, "The Russian woman in his work is exclusively a "******** and drug addict."

Noting, "The Russian woman in the work of this artist appears exclusively in the image of a drug-addicted ********** with perverted inclinations."

"Just for these words, he should be afraid to approach our border, look at it from afar and quietly dream of once again being on a ship on the Moscow River, having first sincerely repented with tears, perhaps on his knees."

"Let him be afraid to breathe in the direction of Russia after this," the letter added.

