Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?

Matthew Perry’s death might just lead authorities to unravel how Hollywood drug dealing works.

As the Friends’ star’s lethal ketamine overdose was investigated, some well-known names got caught up

Page Six was recently informed, that the LAPD, the authorities in charge of the criminal investigation and proceedings in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service, are gearing up for a press conference.

Reportedly, they would be revealing anyone who would be facing possible charges, that could even include involuntary manslaughter.

Apart from Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller, who is off the hook after being interrogated by the cops, the outlet has learned the identity of an actress who has currently been brought into the investigation procedure.

This B-list celebrity is was very close to Perry for many years and the pair have also shared the big screen together.

The outlet also reported that the two posed for a photo in front of the office of a doctor who prescribes ketamine, however, upon contact, the doctor’s office stated that they had never seen Perry as a patient.