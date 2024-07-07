Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Ben Affleck with meaningful jewellery

Jennifer Lopez is sending a message of love with her jewellery.



The Atlas star was shopping in Bridgehampton with her manager, Benny Medina, and some friends on Friday when she was spotted wearing a charm bracelet on which Ben's initials were obvious.

Lopez, 54, kept the rest of the look relaxed with white linen shirt, matching pants, and a wide-brimmed hat.

She accessorised her outfit heavily though with a silver necklace, hoop earrings, a chunky gold bracelet, sunglasses and a handbag.

Lopez has been speaking though her outfits for some days now as she previously wore a crop top tee earlier this week that read, “JLO BE MY MAMA.”

However, the recent message of endearment comes after reports that Lopez has given up on saving their marriage, while an insider told Page Six that Affleck regrets making her his wife.

The Papi songstress also went back to wearing her wedding ring again briefly taking it off to promote her J.Lo Beauty line.

The couple has been inconsistent with their wedding rings ever since divorce rumours began and haven't addressed their separation.