King Charles' death will be 'ideal' for Prince Harry's 'Spare' sequel: Expert

Prince Harry is working on his second memoir, but this time he is planning the timing of its release with consideration.

The Duke of Sussex, who released his first controversial book in 2023, will probably publish the follow-up excerpt after his father King Charles dies.

"I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away," royal expert Kinsey Schofield shared on her podcast "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered."

She added, "I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after Queen Elizabeth died."

Kinsey also noted how the King's passing would be ideal for the Duke, "especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm's length” as several royal experts claim that the main reason behind Harry’s animosity is his “intense jealousy of his brother."

However, royal author Ingrid Seward, the author of William & Harry: A Portrait of Two Princes, shared previously that the Prince of Wales will continue to maintain his distance from Harry and may cut him off for life.

"William is sensitive; he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed,” she had told the Mirror before.